#EndARelationshipInFourWords: What four words would end a relationship for you?

That’s what people on Twitter have been discussing using the hashtag #EndARelationshipInFourWords, with humour and sincerity in equal measure.

Snacks were a much-discussed topic, with Katy Perry getting things started. Who ate my snacks?! #EndARelationshipIn4Words — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 16, 2018 McDonald’s followed suit…

I ate your Fries #EndARelationshipIn4Words — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 16, 2018 But some snacks can be controversial, regardless of how generous you are with them. #EndARelationshipIn4Words



I love Pineapple Pizza. — Lima (@TheWifeofNoctis) May 16, 2018 For others, a shared interest was essential.

#EndARelationshipIn4Words

"I like plastic bags."

Break up with single-use plastic for #CleanSeas & find your new, more sustainable love 💙 https://t.co/QyOjN5px1M pic.twitter.com/k35tnLG6Gb — UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) May 16, 2018 But some people’s suggestions were a little more to the point than others.

Press Association