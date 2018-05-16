News And Finally

Wednesday 16 May 2018

#EndARelationshipInFourWords: What four words would end a relationship for you?

From food to books, people on Twitter are discussing both the serious and silly ways to end a relationship.

A stock image of a broken heart
A stock image of a broken heart

By Max McLean, Press Association

Could your partner or significant other ruin their relationship with you in four simple words?

That’s what people on Twitter have been discussing using the hashtag #EndARelationshipInFourWords, with humour and sincerity in equal measure.

Snacks were a much-discussed topic, with Katy Perry getting things started.

McDonald’s followed suit…

But some snacks can be controversial, regardless of how generous you are with them.

For others, a shared interest was essential.

The one where the relationship was in danger…

And don’t get people started on animals.

Or anime, for that matter.

Causes such as the environment were also discussed…

But some people’s suggestions were a little more to the point than others.

That’ll do it.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News