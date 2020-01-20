Emu startles staff at Australia airport

An emu appeared to be hoping to take to the skies as it surprised staff at an airport in Australia.

The flightless bird was spotted exploring the terminal by cleaning staff at Whyalla Airport in South Australia on Saturday.

Lesley King, who discovered the emu, said in a post on Academy Services’ Facebook page: “I came out of a toilet and he was there, about three inches from my face and I let out a piercing squeal.

“I ran and told my manager, who didn’t believe me at first.”

The emu, which had been seen hanging around the airport a number of times over the previous week, was eventually shooed from the building – but not before leaving what was described as a “nasty present” on the floor.

(Academy Services)

“I’ve come across some pretty strange things in my time in this job, but this was the strangest,” Ms King added.

The bird has since been relocated by animal services, the cleaning company said.

