Thursday 13 December 2018

Emergency workers removing car from icy river find man alive inside

Michel Finn survived for five hours thanks to an air pocket in his car.

(Cal Fire)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

A man survived five hours submerged in icy water after crashing car into a river.

Emergency services were called at around 5.20am on Wednesday after a car was spotted submerged in California’s Klamath River.

When officers from the California Highway Patrol and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene they found a red Ford Fusion in the water and began work to pull it out of the water with the help of a tow truck.

When the vehicle was removed just before 8am – more than two and a half hours after the emergency call – they found 28-year-old Michael Finn still alive inside.

Mr Finn told officers he believed he had crashed at around 3am – around five hours before the rescue.

He was able to survive by breathing from a pocket of air inside the car.

He was taken to a local medical centre and treated for exposure.

