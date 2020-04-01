Emergency services gather to sing happy birthday to 10-year-old

Emergency services gathered to wish a 10-year-old boy happy birthday.

Police and fire crews from Cork gathered outside where Rian lives to sing him to him.

An Garda Siochana tweeted: “We’re not the greatest of singers, but we do our best!

“Rian from Cork is 10 yrs old today but hasn’t been feeling well lately.

“To cheer him up the emergency services gathered at a safe distance outside to sing Happy Birthday to him. Happy birthday Rian!”

An officer can be heard promising to take Rian on a walk around his estate after the pandemic is over.

He said: “We can go see your neighbours with the Garda dogs.”

PA Media