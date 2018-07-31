A fun family moment was caught on the big screen as a mum danced in front of her mortified son at a baseball game in California.

Embarrassed son caught on the big screen as his mum dances at a baseball game

Rudy Rendon, a news producer, was at the game with his girlfriend when footage of the woman dancing beside a clearly embarrassed teen was shared on the stadium screen for all to see.

His video, shot at Petco Park at a San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants baseball game, made sure it wasn’t just those at the game that got to enjoy this hilarious family moment.

Rendon said: “They were on screen three separate times during the game and I caught times two and three because it was hilarious.

“The embarrassment was definitely real because their first time on screen, the kid had his head buried in his T-shirt.”

Rendon said: “I guess the lesson I learned is that it’s always good to have fun on the dance-cam, despite what your kids think!”

Press Association