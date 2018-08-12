Elephants in Auckland celebrate World Elephant Day with colourful ice cakes

Two Asian elephants at Auckland Zoo celebrated World Elephant Day with some of the fanciest-looking ice cakes you’ve ever seen.

Two Asian elephants at Auckland Zoo celebrated World Elephant Day with some of the fanciest-looking ice cakes you’ve ever seen.

Burma and Anjalee were the grateful recipients of two jumbo ice block cakes created by the team at Auckland Zoo, who also encouraged people to wear grey for the day, Sunday August 12.

There’s nothing grey about these treats, however.

It wouldn't be World Elephant Day without a special Auckland Zoo elephant cake! our team created two jumbo colourful... Posted by Auckland Zoo on Saturday, August 11, 2018

Burma and Anjalee reacted by “trumpeting, kicking, crushing and eating” the colourful treats.

World Elephant Day was started to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants, which are threatened by the escalation of poaching, habitat loss, human-elephant conflict and mistreatment in captivity among other things.

It looks as though Auckland Zoo’s resident elephants had a lovely day though, with the weather offering great conditions for a splash.

It's a beautiful World Elephant Day today at Auckland Zoo! Asian elephants Anjalee and Burma are having a great time... Posted by Auckland Zoo on Saturday, August 11, 2018

Happy World Elephant Day, Burma and Anjalee.

Press Association