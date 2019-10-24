News And Finally

Thursday 24 October 2019

Edinburgh Zoo reveals genders of newest lion cubs

The lion cubs were born in August.

The trio are expected to be named in the coming weeks (Edinburgh Zoo/PA)
By Craig Paton, PA Scotland

Edinburgh Zoo have revealed their newest arrivals are two boys and a girl.

The trio of lion cubs were born in August and have just started exploring the outside world, according to the zoo.

During a health check last week, vets at the Edinburgh attraction were able to find out the sex of the cats.

Names are expected to be announced for the youngsters in the coming weeks.

Indoor viewing of the animals is still restricted to allow the family to rest.

Mum Roberta and dad Jayendra were selected for pairing through the European Endangered Species Programme, due to their genetic characteristics.

