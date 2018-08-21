Edinburgh Zoo has denied it employs a penguin erector

Edinburgh Zoo has dispelled rumours that it has a “penguin erector”.

Edinburgh Zoo has dispelled rumours that it has a “penguin erector”.

The rumour that someone was employed by the Scottish zoo to pick up birds that fall over while looking at planes took hold thanks to a tweet that went viral over the weekend.

Boy in the pub was telling me his job is a penguin erector so every time a plane flys over Edinburgh zoo the penguins can’t take their eyes off it and end up falling over n he just goes round picking them back up, 38 penguins 2000 flights a day — SKH (@shalaylaa) August 19, 2018

But while the tweet captured the imagination of fellow Twitter users, the zoo shattered everyone’s illusions by confirming the myth isn’t in fact true.

We're sure this will come as a disappointment to many but there is no such position here at Edinburgh Zoo 🐧 — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) August 20, 2018

It also said that penguins don’t fall over while looking up at planes flying overhead.

It's a very popular rumour, but penguins do not track planes as they fly overhead. Any clumsy penguin behaviour tends to be unrelated to aircraft 😜 — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) August 20, 2018

And even if one of the birds takes a tumble it is able to pick itself up on its own.

Hi Chris. Clumsy penguins are able to pick themselves up again, but they might be a bit embarrassed around their penguin friends 😜🐧 — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) August 20, 2018

People had been quick to apply for the position and many were disappointed to learn it doesn’t exist.

Why do you have to shatter my reality like so? — Alex Zepeda (@AlexZepeda100) August 21, 2018

Don’t believe everything you hear from boys in pubs.

Press Association