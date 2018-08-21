News And Finally

Tuesday 21 August 2018

Edinburgh Zoo has denied it employs a penguin erector

Many people were disappointed that the popular rumour isn’t true.

Edinburgh Zoo has debunked the myth that it employs a ‘penguin erector’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
By Rachael Burnett, Press Association

Edinburgh Zoo has dispelled rumours that it has a “penguin erector”.

The rumour that someone was employed by the Scottish zoo to pick up birds that fall over while looking at planes took hold thanks to a tweet that went viral over the weekend.

But while the tweet captured the imagination of fellow Twitter users, the zoo shattered everyone’s illusions by confirming the myth isn’t in fact true.

It also said that penguins don’t fall over while looking up at planes flying overhead.

And even if one of the birds takes a tumble it is able to pick itself up on its own.

People had been quick to apply for the position and many were disappointed to learn it doesn’t exist.

Don’t believe everything you hear from boys in pubs.

Press Association

