Edinburgh Fringe display celebrates best of Scottish Twitter

Twitter is set to celebrate the success of #ScottishTwitter with an “immersive visitor centre” during the Edinburgh Fringe.

The unique brand of social media posts will have its moment in the sun when Visit Scottish Twitter opens in Edinburgh on August 21, showcasing some of the best tweets of the genre.

(Josh McClure)

Posts will be displayed in the form of oil paintings and cross stitch, while commemorative gifts will be available from a shop.

The term Scottish Twitter has become shorthand for any funny post written with a Scottish accent in mind, and has amassed a following on Twitter as well as Reddit.

Some of the most retweeted posts include “Canny believe how expensive being alive is” and “A twirls just a flake wae a jacket oan” among others.

Canny believe how expensive being alive is — Nicole Baird (@Nicolebairdd_X) February 14, 2018

A twirls just a flake wae a jacket oan — Gaul Plancy (@paul_glancy) April 27, 2016

Absolutely mortified in work asked this boy n girl if they were together as in lit together in the queue and he's lit "aw we're kinda together but it's not official or anythin" 😭😭😭 that's no wit a meant Hun — Aimée (@aimeemccollxx) February 7, 2018

wis walkin home n someone threw a block of cheese oot their windee n it hit me on the head, i turned n shouted that wisna very mature wis it — simpo (@marcsimps0n) September 28, 2017

Lewis Capaldi will also feature at the centre in the form of a stained glass window, while comedians such as Fern Brady will award one lucky social media user with the Scotland’s Funniest Tweet award.

PA Media