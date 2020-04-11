| 16.3°C Dublin

Easter eggs delivered to hospitals as thanks to healthcare workers

One company set itself a 24-hour challenge, to see how many eggs it could make.

By Megan Baynes, PA

Easter eggs have been delivered to hospitals around the UK as a thank you to NHS staff and those forced to spend the bank holiday away from family.

More than 1,800 eggs were given out by the Chocolate Society, which set itself a challenge of seeing how many it could make in a 24-hour period.

Al and Duncan Garnsworthy, who run the company, worked from 8.30am until 9am the following day to show their support for hard-working healthcare staff.

Speaking on Instagram after completing the challenge, Al — who worked for 24 hours straight to complete the challenge — said: “We have produced more than we ever thought we could. I am super proud of the team.”

The company also raised more than £3,000 for Heroes, an organisation that helps support the NHS and will help distribute the eggs.

Healthcare workers were not the only ones to receive a treat, with SalutetheNHS.org delivering chocolate eggs to children in hospitals around the UK.

The campaign, which has a goal of serving a million meals to the NHS front line, wanted to deliver a surprise to children who may be separated from families due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Tesco supplied the eggs, which were then distributed by Yodel.

Ron Dennis, co-founder of SalutetheNHS.org, said: “Our aim here is to bring some joy to sick children stuck in hospitals over the Easter holiday weekend, and at a time when the awful Covid-19 virus might prevent them from being with their parents. Hopefully, it will bring a smile.”

