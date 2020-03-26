EastEnders’ Lorraine Stanley organises birthday singalong for neighbour’s 95th

EastEnders actress Lorraine Stanley ensured her neighbour’s birthday did not pass without celebration as she coordinated a street sing-song for the 95-year-old.

Stanley, who plays the character Karen Taylor in the BBC soap opera, reached out to other residents to organise the surprise.

So our neighbour,Allen is 95 today,I arranged all of the neighbours at 3.45pm to sing happy birthday to him!! You canât see a lot of the people on the street as we were socially distancing but they were all out with banners #corona #socialdistancing #communityspirit pic.twitter.com/87j3cr6d66 — lorraine stanley (@loustar76) March 25, 2020

In a video posted to Twitter, friends from the neighbourhood can be seen standing outside their homes and singing Happy Birthday as the birthday boy, who is called Allen, emerges from his property.

Stanley also holds up a birthday message as the tune to the song can be heard playing from a car.

PA Media