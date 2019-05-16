East Midlands Trains unveils dog-friendly services

A train operator is rolling out “pup-friendly provisions” to make it easier for dog owners to travel with their pets.

East Midlands Trains will provide drinking bowls at a range of stations and canine treats aboard some trains, as well as putting together a guide to taking your dog on a train.

Jake Kelly, managing director of East Midlands Trains, said: “We welcome well-behaved pets on board and know there are plenty of advantages to travelling by train with your pet. However, it’s clear that some owners are unsure of the do’s and don’ts when it comes to bringing a dog on board.

“To help out, we’ve created a handy guide and are launching brand new doggy provisions on selected routes so that your dog, you and all other passengers are as comfortable as possible when using our services.”

The guide includes advice about how to prepare a dog for a train journey, where they should sit on board and tips on interacting with other passengers.

Dog treats – special canine doughnuts – are available on all East Midlands Trains services to and from London St Pancras, while drinking bowls are available at 14 stations including Sheffield, Derby, Leicester, Nottingham and Chesterfield.

Press Association