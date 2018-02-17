Earthquake stops play at Port Talbot

Experts have said the quake – which shook parts of the UK on Saturday – was the biggest for a decade.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the epicentre was 20km (12 miles)

north of Swansea, with a 4.4 magnitude at a depth of 7.4km (4.6m).

Port Talbot is 10 miles from Swansea and the tremors were felt as the town’s football side faced Taff’s Well.