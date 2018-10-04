EA Sports updates Petr Cech’s Fifa 19 attire after hilarious helmet error

EA Sports has corrected an early in-game Fifa 19 error which showed Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech wearing his protective head guard during contract negotiations.

The image circulated online in the week EA Sports’ new title was released, and showed the goalkeeper in career mode attempting to secure a new contract.

Cech has worn a protective helmet during games since sustaining a serious head injury against Reading in 2006, but he does not wear it during contract negotiations as the man himself pointed out on Twitter.

It’s wrong guys ... I’d wear a tie 👔😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0qGSK3TvHg — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) September 27, 2018

“It’s wrong guys… I’d wear a tie,” the former Chelsea player wrote on Twitter.

EA Sports can make certain changes and updates to the game after it is released, and fortunately Cech’s helmet error was soon rectified.

In a forum post regarding some of the first updates to the new game, an EA community manager wrote: “Petr Cech was wearing his helmet during negotiation scenes, we have now found him a tie instead.”

First update of FIFA 19 (for PC), 1.32 GB. One of the many updates: "Petr Cech was wearing his helmet during negotiation scenes, we have now found him a tie instead." pic.twitter.com/q5pLDc9WBv — Dex Glennıza (@dexglenniza) October 3, 2018

Great stuff. Now, about that contract extension…

Press Association