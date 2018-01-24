Dwayne Johnson had the best response to the Twitter user who criticised the new Jumanji sequel

Trolling Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is never a good move, as one Twitter user found after tweeting the actor about his new film.

James McMahon learned first-hand what it’s like to take on The Rock when he criticised the way Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle deals with deaths of the video game characters.

Those worried about spoilers can look away now. I went to see the new Jumanji. FUCK THE NEW JUMANJI. Here’s a spoiler. There is no way a character in a video game would lose a life, then be respawned still in possession of the item required to win. That’s some bullshit. What say you @TheRock? Otherwise it was quite good — james mcmahon (@jamesjammcmahon) January 24, 2018 McMahon wrote: “There is no way a character in a video game would lose a life, then be respawned still in possession of the item required to win. That’s some bullshit. What say you @TheRock? Otherwise it was quite good.”

The Rock, who is also a semi-retired professional wrestler, responded with a verbal smackdown telling McMahon to “kindly go f*** yourself”. Actually my friend, in the JUMANJI Lore Handbook, it clearly states in article 72 of section 7, that “any character who loses a life, shall return to their original state with any item they possessed at the time of their demise”. So kindly go f*ck yourself James. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 24, 2018 He said: “Actually my friend, in the JUMANJI Lore Handbook, it clearly states in article 72 of section 7, that ‘any character who loses a life, shall return to their original state with any item they possessed at the time of their demise’. So kindly go f*** yourself James.”

Some may have been wounded by the response but not McMahon, who praised The Rock for being “the greatest human”. THE ROCK IS THE GREATEST HUMAN <3 https://t.co/6SiBbySiYC — james mcmahon (@jamesjammcmahon) January 24, 2018 The 45-year-old actor responded again in a more positive tone, saying: “I mean thankfully we always have the trusted Jumanji handbook for the rules lol.”

I mean thankfully we always have the trusted Jumanji handbook for the rules lol — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 24, 2018 This led McMahon to declare that he was actually a fan of the wrestler, saying: “I haven’t loved you this much since WrestleMania 18.” Dude. I haven’t loved you this much since WrestleMania 18 — james mcmahon (@jamesjammcmahon) January 24, 2018 Naturally, this went down like fire on the internet.

