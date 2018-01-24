News And Finally

Thursday 25 January 2018

Dwayne Johnson had the best response to the Twitter user who criticised the new Jumanji sequel

You don’t mess with The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson

By PA Reporters

Trolling Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is never a good move, as one Twitter user found after tweeting the actor about his new film.

James McMahon learned first-hand what it’s like to take on The Rock when he criticised the way Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle deals with deaths of the video game characters.

Those worried about spoilers can look away now.

McMahon wrote: “There is no way a character in a video game would lose a life, then be respawned still in possession of the item required to win. That’s some bullshit. What say you @TheRock? Otherwise it was quite good.”

The Rock, who is also a semi-retired professional wrestler, responded with a verbal smackdown telling McMahon to “kindly go f*** yourself”.

He said: “Actually my friend, in the JUMANJI Lore Handbook, it clearly states in article 72 of section 7, that ‘any character who loses a life, shall return to their original state with any item they possessed at the time of their demise’. So kindly go f*** yourself James.”

Some may have been wounded by the response but not McMahon, who praised The Rock for being “the greatest human”.

The 45-year-old actor responded again in a more positive tone, saying: “I mean thankfully we always have the trusted Jumanji handbook for the rules lol.”

This led McMahon to declare that he was actually a fan of the wrestler, saying: “I haven’t loved you this much since WrestleMania 18.”

Naturally, this went down like fire on the internet.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News