Thursday 14 February 2019

Dutch minister enlists blue monster to prepare firms for Brexit

Foreign Minister Stef Blok was pictured with the hairy creature.

Foreign Minister Stef Blok stands behind the hairy blue Brexit monster (Aad Meijer/Netherlands Foreign Ministry/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

The Dutch government has enlisted a new ally in its campaign to prepare businesses for Britain’s departure from the European Union — a hairy, blue Brexit monster.

A tweet posted on Foreign Minister Stef Blok’s Twitter feed showed the monster, wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the word Brexit in red capital letters, lying across a desk.

The tweet has links to the government’s online Brexit portal and a Brexit Impact Scan that helps inform businesses about the possible consequences when Britain leaves the EU on March 29.

The monster has already scared up plenty of action. A foreign ministry spokesman said 1,600 people have done the impact scan since the tweet went out.

