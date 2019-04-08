Dutch football league on the ball with Rembrandt tribute

Football teams in the Dutch league will be playing with fine art next season in tribute to Rembrandt.

The league has launched an official ball inscribed with the artist’s face and extracts from his work to mark the 350th anniversary of his death.

The project is in partnership with the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, which is celebrating a Year of Rembrandt.

BREAKING | DE EREDIVISIE SPEELT VOLGEND SEIZOEN MET EEN REMBRANDTBAL! Op de bal zijn vanwege ‘Het Jaar van Rembrandt’ etsen van de Hollandse meester te zien. Lees hier meer over de onthulling in het @rijksmuseum: https://t.co/c3qDUw6Dv2#eredivisie #onsvoetbal #rembrandt pic.twitter.com/FH2exqHUZg — Eredivisie (@eredivisie) April 8, 2019

The league said the ball will be used in all of its games on April 28 as a preview for next season.

The first ball was presented to Willem van Hanegem, a member of the standout 1970s Netherlands national team widely hailed as the Dutch Masters.

Press Association