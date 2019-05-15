Ducklings on motorway escorted to safety by incident response unit

A flock of ducks found themselves with a special escort as they waddled down a motorway.

An incident response unit was seen escorting the the mother and her ducklings to safety when they found themselves waddling down a busy road in Queensland, Australia.

Transurban, who operate the road, wrote on Twitter: “Our incident response crew in Qld got their ducks in a row when they helped these little guys to safety. #ducksflytogether #quacktastic”

Press Association