Friday 17 May 2019

Ducklings on motorway escorted to safety by incident response unit

“Our incident response crew in Qld got their ducks in a row when they helped these little guys to safety.”

(madsci/Getty)
By Press Association reporter

A flock of ducks found themselves with a special escort as they waddled down a motorway.

An incident response unit was seen escorting the the mother and her ducklings to safety when they found themselves waddling down a busy road in Queensland, Australia.

Transurban, who operate the road, wrote on Twitter: “Our incident response crew in Qld got their ducks in a row when they helped these little guys to safety. #ducksflytogether #quacktastic”

