Drug dealers hid their £1.5m haul of meth in a modified fuel tank

The hoard of drugs was found during a traffic stop by Round Rock police in Texas.

The officer who stopped the car called in a police sniffer dog who found the haul which has a US street value of $2 million (about £1.5 million).

“An RRPD officer on Saturday morning pulled 71 pounds of methamphetamine off the street after conducting a traffic stop on IH (Interstate Highway) 35,” the police department wrote on Facebook.