News And Finally

Tuesday 8 January 2019

#Dronegate2: How social media reacted to the Heathrow drone drama

Drones, the sequel.

Heathrow Airport (Hannah McKay/PA)
Heathrow Airport (Hannah McKay/PA)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Social media users were among the first to react to reports of a drone sighting at Heathrow, with many seeing the funny side.

Departures were temporarily suspended for around an hour at the UK’s busiest airport following the alleged sightings.

Between December 19 and 21, Gatwick was repeatedly forced to close due to reported drone sightings, causing mass disruption to passengers, with about 1,000 flights affected.

And this time social media users were ready to react straight away to the news.

It’s fair to say it’s becoming something of a problem.

The drones are creating something of a mythical name for themselves too.

Meanwhile some people wanted to know if the sequel was as good as the original.

So far it looks as though the nation is truly flummoxed by the drones.

However, a short while later and Heathrow resumed departures.

Until next time, drones…

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News