Driver stopped with snowmobile strapped to car roof

The Wisconsin State Patrol in the US had some advice for a man who transported a snowmobile by strapping it to the roof of his car – do not try this at home.

A trooper pulled over the driver on Highway 63 in north-western Wisconsin on Sunday after seeing the snowmobile perched sideways on top of the car.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the car with the snowmobile, with a message: “Folks, don’t try this at home.”

Folks, donât try this at home. Our State Patrol friends stopped this vehicle Sunday on US 63 in Polk County because this isnât a safe way to transport a snowmobile. If youâre transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck. pic.twitter.com/2LLHbew529 — WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) November 2, 2020

The 23-year-old driver was given a warning about the snowmobile and warned over failing to fasten his seat belt, said DOT spokeswoman Christena O’Brien.

The driver, Matthew Schmit, told the trooper he had just bought the snowmobile and was driving it to a friend’s house to show him, the Star Tribune reported.

“I know it looks sketchy, but we had it strapped down and shook it,” he said. “In this kind of region, stuff like this gets seen all the time, but more like the back roads.”

PA Media