Dramatic footage shows high-speed train narrowly missing cyclist

A cyclist in the Netherlands must be thanking his lucky stars after surviving a very close call with a speeding train at a level crossing.

Footage shows the cyclist first waiting for a freight train to go by before venturing on to the crossing, seemingly unaware that the passenger train was fast approaching from the other direction.

He spots it at the last second and manages to reach safety with mere centimetres to spare.

Press Association