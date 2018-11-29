News And Finally

Thursday 29 November 2018

Dramatic footage shows high-speed train narrowly missing cyclist

The cyclist was seemingly unaware of the oncoming train as he ventured over a level crossing in the Netherlands.

The cyclist just managed to avoid being hit by the train (AP)
The cyclist just managed to avoid being hit by the train (AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A cyclist in the Netherlands must be thanking his lucky stars after surviving a very close call with a speeding train at a level crossing.

Footage shows the cyclist first waiting for a freight train to go by before venturing on to the crossing, seemingly unaware that the passenger train was fast approaching from the other direction.

He spots it at the last second and manages to reach safety with mere centimetres to spare.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News