Dramatic footage shows cruise ship tilting in heavy winds

A cruise ship was left tilting due to strong winds as it attempted to dock.

Dramatic footage shows MS Nordnorge arriving in Bodo, Norway, in bad weather on January 21.

The ship was caught by high winds and was seen tilting as it moved sideways towards land.

As two workers in hi-vis jackets watched, the stern of the boat connected first before the rest of the ship swung round to join it.

The Nordnorge – which means northern Norway – is operated by Hurtigruten, which offers cruises of the Norwegian fjords and Arctic regions.

It boasts three restaurants, a sauna and fitness room, as well as two hot tubs on deck.

PA Media