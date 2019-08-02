Dramatic dashcam footage shows crash lorry narrowly missing car

Dashcam footage captured by Bethany Pearson, 19, shows the “terrifying” moment an HGV crossed from the northbound carriageway on the A34 and came within feet of hitting her Fiat 500.

Ms Pearson told PA: “I was just driving, I had finished my last shift at work before I go on holiday and I was just jamming out and from the corner of my eye I just saw this big object coming towards me, and I don’t think I even thought – I just reacted and swerved to the left to get some space between me and the lorry.”

Ms Pearson, a beauty therapist from Andover, was travelling home on the southbound carriageway when the accident happened at around 8.20pm on Thursday near Speen.

Footage from Ms Pearson’s rear camera shows the lorry also shunted another car across the central reservation with it, but she was not aware of that at the time.

A few seconds later, definitely would’ve hit me! Anyone know if everyone is ok? #A34 scared the absolute shit out of me!!!! pic.twitter.com/llzB7x0TWc — bethany (@bethanylolok) August 1, 2019

She said: “It literally happened within a blink of an eye and it didn’t quite hit me that if I had been going slower, or if I had hit my brakes when it came towards me it would’ve been a completely different story! It was terrifying, to say the least.”

Thames Valley Police were not able to supply any more information about the incident, but the crash caused Highways England to close the southbound carriageway well into Friday morning as repairs were carried out.

PA Media