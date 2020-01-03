Drag Race fan proposes in front of couple’s favourite drag queens

A Ru-Paul obsessed couple got engaged in front of their favourite drag queens after meeting them backstage at a gig.

Charlotte Finch, 19, knew she wanted to propose to girlfriend Meghann Kirkman, 18, two months after they met on a dating website last year.

She told the PA news agency: “I knew I wanted to be with her forever.

“When Drag Race came out in the UK we both grew a love for it – I love the US version, but her not so much.”

They had been to see the Frock Destroyers, a girl group consisting of drag race stars Baga Chipz, Divina DiCampo and Blu Hydrangea, once before and Ms Finch knew she wanted to propose when they saw them for the second time.

She messaged Divina DiCampo on Instagram, who agreed to help her with the proposal.

After having their picture taken with the group, Ms Finch got down on one knee to ask Ms Kirkman to marry her.

Ms Finch, who lives in Sheffield, said: “I was absolutely over the moon when she said yes.”

