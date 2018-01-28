Don’t have nightmares: People share the creepiest things kids have said to them

From kids pointing to invisible people in graveyards, to the child in nursery who could tell her teacher was pregnant, these were the creepiest tales people shared.

When my daughter was 2 I found her under the table with one of my husband’s old children’s books, turning pages as if she were being read to. I asked her what she was doing. She said “reading with Grandma” my husband’s mother died two years before she was born. It was her book.

People who interact with kids, what is the single weirdest/creepiest thing a kid has ever said to you? It's Saturday night so why not creep yourself out? pic.twitter.com/6pK92nOkmG

Walking with my 2-yo in a cemetery by our house. She says “mommy, who is that man in the red jacket by the stone house?” She pointed to a mausoleum. There was no one else in the cemetery. “He’s waving at me!” She waved back. “He’s coming over to talk!”

Woke up in the dead of night, in total darkness. Thought someone had called for me, but all was quiet. Didn’t notice that my 3 yr old had crept in and was standing directly beside my bed until he whispered into my ear “I used to have a train-set when I was a grandpa.” 😳 🚂 👻 — Jen Britton (@jenniferbritton) January 28, 2018

My daughter was about 5 when she says you’re the best mommy I ever had. I said I’m the only mommy you’ve ever had. She looks at me and says no your the 3rd one but I like you the best😳 — iWakanda✊🏾👸🏿🤴🏾🎟 (@daahlingnikki) January 28, 2018

A handful of experiences were about kids threatening to harm their parents, albeit while smiling sweetly.

A friend jokingly says of her 4 y/o daughter in the other room: "Imma wake up to that one tryna kill me in my sleep"



Daughter comes over, mature concern on her face: "Mommy why would you say that?"

"Oh no hunny I was just jo---"

"You wouldn't feel a thing. it would be so fast" — BlackQueerSeer (@Turhan3rd) January 28, 2018

I woke up to 3 yo kid #4 petting my head. I asked what she needed and she said 'i wish i had a piece of you that i could carry with me all the time. like your finger.' Haven't slept soundly since. — marie bourgeois (@mmbtox) January 28, 2018

My son, at five years old:



"Daddy, I'm gonna eat you up."

"Awwww...."

"Yeah, I'm gonna cut you into little pieces."

"...." — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 28, 2018

Okay, but what about the child who could tell when her teacher was pregnant, despite the fact that she wasn’t showing?