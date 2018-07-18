Donald Trump’s Russia U-turn has spawned a new meme: #TrumpMovieQuotes

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s summit in Helsinki may have seemed like a scene from a bad 1980s film to some, but what if the US president actually featured in a film?

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s summit in Helsinki may have seemed like a scene from a bad 1980s film to some, but what if the US president actually featured in a film?

Twitter users are inserting Mr Trump into their favourite films, using the hashtag #TrumpMovieQuotes.

Here’s how a whole bunch of famous films would be Trumpified.

Jaws

#TrumpMovieQuotes



We won't need a bigger boat. This is a beautiful boat, believe me, it's gonna last for ever. pic.twitter.com/FP6HgTdK3r — The Queen of Wednesdays (@wedzx2003) July 17, 2018

Casablanca

Star Wars

Many of the memes focused on his retraction of a statement made during his press conference with Mr Putin, which implied he supported the Russian leader’s version of events over US intelligence.

Mr Trump said: “The sentence should’ve been, ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia’, sort of a double negative. I think that probably clarifies things pretty good by itself.”

#TrumpMovieQuotes "try not, do, or do not, there is no covfefe" pic.twitter.com/OxOWCCsvB7 — Craig W Atkinson (@JovanBKT) July 17, 2018

"I talked to Vader, and he assures me that the Empire had nothing to do with the destruction of Alderaan, and I believe him. #TrumpMovieQuotes — Politics @ (@DurhamPolitics) July 18, 2018

No. I am your father. Except I might not be. Lots of other men in the galaxy. I didn’t know Padme, I never met her. She was a low level senator in the Republic. Let me tell you, she would not be my first choice! #TrumpMovieQuotes pic.twitter.com/i1rlPxpZlx — Golden God Bastard Man. (@golden_bastard) July 18, 2018

Spartacus

Titanic

I can categorically say the ship did not hit an iceberg. #TrumpMovieQuotes pic.twitter.com/URWcoqqEXN — Becky (@GRravski) July 17, 2018

Apollo 13

“Houston, there’s no problem. Nothing has been better. It’s Fake News!”#TrumpMovieQuotes — Chris Halley (@christ_halley) July 17, 2018

Jerry Maguire

1984

War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Losing is Winning.

Would is Wouldn’t.



#trumpmoviequotes pic.twitter.com/ihSmr0pndG — Tony Man™ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MrTonyMan) July 18, 2018

Home Alone

As usual, there was a smart Alec among the users responding to the hashtag. This person quoted Mr Trump’s quote from a movie he was actually in.

"Down the hall and to the left" #TrumpMovieQuotes am i doing it right? pic.twitter.com/nqeL5JlFTQ — Sam Barris (@barrisda232) July 18, 2018

Press Association