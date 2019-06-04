Embarking on the second day of his state visit to the UK, US President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Theresa May for talks and a joint press conference.

Donald Trump UK visit day two: Highlights as Theresa May welcomes US President

Meanwhile, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn addressed protesters in Whitehall “in solidarity with those he’s attacked in America, around the world and in our own country”.

First Lady Melania Trump and the Prime Minister’s husband Philip May attended an Anglo-American themed garden party at 10 Downing Street.

Here are the talking points and highlights from the second of three days Mr Trump is spending in the UK.

Tweet of the day

Mr Trump was relatively quiet on Twitter during his second day in London, choosing to retweet footage of his trip from the official White House account and the Duke of York.

This is in contrast to Monday, when the first day of the visit began with a Twitter tirade against Sadiq Khan by Mr Trump, who branded the London Mayor a “stone cold loser”.

Good meeting with President Trump – he really believes in Brexit and is loving his trip to London. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 4, 2019

One of the more popular tweets of Tuesday came from leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage.

After the end of Mr Trump’s official engagements for the day, the pair met at the US ambassador’s residence in London.

Mr Farage tweeted: “Good meeting with President Trump – he really believes in Brexit and is loving his trip to London.”

Picture of the day

Mr Trump and Mrs May shook hands during a joint press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office after talks.

Addressing the press, Mr Trump promised a “phenomenal” trade deal following Brexit.

He said: “Our nations have more than 1 trillion dollars invested in each other’s economics… As the UK makes preparations to exit the EU the US is committed to a phenomenal trade deal between the US and the UK.

“There is tremendous potential in that trade deal, I say probably two and even three times what we’re doing right now.”

Funniest moment

During Tuesday’s organised protests against the state visit, a 20ft orange inflatable made to look like the US President flew over London.

Organisers were granted permission by the Greater London Authority – headed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan – to fly the large inflatable nappy-wearing Donald Trump baby blimp over the city.

A team of organisers wearing red jumpsuits and hats marked “Trump Babysitters” launched the balloon at Parliament Square, where nearby roads were sealed off in anticipation of large protests.

The Museum Of London is in talks to acquire the inflatable, which was first flown during the President’s visit on July 13 2018, as part of its protest collection.

Quote of the day

The quote of the day came during Mr Trump’s press conference with Mrs May at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

President Trump said the NHS would be on the table during negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal with the US.

He said: “I think everything with a trade deal is on the table.

“When you’re dealing in trade everything is on the table so NHS or anything else, a lot more than that, but everything will be on the table, absolutely.”

Mrs May added: “But the point in making trade deals is of course that both sides negotiate and come to an agreement about what should or should not be in that trade deal for the future.”

Video moment

Mr Trump’s press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office also saw him dismiss protests during his visit as “fake news”.

He said: “We left the Prime Minister, the Queen, the royal family, there were thousands of people on the streets cheering.

“I don’t see any protests. I did see a small protest today when I came. Very small. A lot of it is fake news, I hate to say.

“You saw the people waving the American flag, waving your flag. It was tremendous spirit and love.”

Protests

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addressed protesters who gathered in Whitehall on day two of the President’s three-day visit.

He said: “Look around this crowd. Look at each other. We are young, we are old, we are black, we are white, we are disabled, we’re LGBT.

“We’re the whole wonderful mosaic of diversity and inclusion that we represent on this demonstration here today.”

The Trump Babysitters group estimated tens of thousands of protesters were involved in the demonstrations – fewer than an estimated 250,000 who gathered when Mr Trump visited the UK on July 13 last year.

Supporters of Mr Trump also took to the streets to back the state visit.

Dinner highlights

The US President hosted the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Winfield House for a return dinner on Tuesday evening.

Among the guests were Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill.

Guests enjoyed a menu with European influences, including a salad of heritage tomatoes and burrata, a soft cheese from Italy and a traditional British main course of fillet of beef.

Decorations included a centrepiece of cream roses on each table, which were covered with tablecloths patterned with flowers and birds, and laid with gold decorated plates and gold cutlery.

Gold candlesticks flanked the floral displays, while the six tables were surrounded by gold chairs.

