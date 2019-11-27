United States President Donald Trump has baffled Twitter followers by posting an edited photo of himself with Sylvester Stallone’s body.

Donald Trump tweets edited photo of himself as shirtless boxer

Mr Trump posted the image on Wednesday after arriving at his West Palm Beach golf course for Thanksgiving, where it received hundreds of thousands of likes within an hour.

The president did not post a caption along with the image, which he then retweeted to the official President of the United States (@POTUS) Twitter account.

The photo comes as Mr Trump referenced his chest during a Tuesday rally in Florida, explaining that a doctor told him to “show us that gorgeous chest” during a medical exam.

“We want to see it,” he claimed they said.

“We’ve never seen a chest quite like it.”

(Twitter/screenshot)

Social media users had a mixed reaction to the photo, with one Trump supporter calling it the “best tweet ever”, while a White House reporter for CBS News said it was a “dating app profile pic vs reality”.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump continued the 30-year-old tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey.

He wished a “lot of luck” to Butter, a 47lb turkey, whom he was sparing from the dinner table.

PA Media