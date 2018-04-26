Donald Trump is coming to the UK on Friday the 13th and everyone is making the same joke

Independent.ie

The president of the United States will be making a visit to the UK on July 13 and Twitter is feeling superstitious.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/donald-trump-is-coming-to-the-uk-on-friday-the-13th-and-everyone-is-making-the-same-joke-36848399.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36848388.ece/3da92/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_a0b9c107-4bb6-4cd1-90f0-684f4a1a618e_1