Donald Trump has gone big on his Christmas card to Congress this year
It’s slightly larger than the average card.
Donald Trump has sent a gigantic card to his colleagues in Congress this year.
The larger-than-average card emblazoned with the presidential seal was sent to congresspeople in Washington and certainly made a statement.
One Congressman, however, had a less-than-polite response to Mr Trump’s card.
In a video posted to his Instagram page, Democrat congressman Luis Gutierrez tells a staffer: “The only thing bigger than this Christmas card are the tax breaks we gave the billionaires today. I guess that’s how they celebrate Christmas.”
Gutierrez then promptly dumped the card unceremoniously into a recycling bin.
Not the holiday cheer you may expect at this time of year!
Press Association