Sunday 24 December 2017

Donald Trump has gone big on his Christmas card to Congress this year

It’s slightly larger than the average card.

Donald Trump's Christmas card surprised some (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Donald Trump has sent a gigantic card to his colleagues in Congress this year.

The larger-than-average card emblazoned with the presidential seal was sent to congresspeople in Washington and certainly made a statement.

One Congressman, however, had a less-than-polite response to Mr Trump’s card.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Democrat congressman Luis Gutierrez tells a staffer: “The only thing bigger than this Christmas card are the tax breaks we gave the billionaires today. I guess that’s how they celebrate Christmas.”

Gutierrez then promptly dumped the card unceremoniously into a recycling bin.

Not the holiday cheer you may expect at this time of year!

