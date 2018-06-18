Donald Trump calls for new ‘Space Force’ military branch, Twitter makes memes

Mr Trump said it would be a “separate but equal” to the US Air Force, Navy and Army and talked of the need for “dominance” in space.

Of course.

Meanwhile.... on the Space Force. #SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/FwFuIscYim

Whether the announcement comes to fruition or not, on the Internet it has been met with a series of unsurprising but creative reactions – memes.

Classic sci-fi spoof Spaceballs also got a nod.

Dear President Trump, If you want to create a Space Force, I’m your guy. I was once Supreme Commmander of the Galactic Empire. Give me a call when you can. Sincerely, Lord Vader.

“We will build a Great Galactic Space Force!!! And we will destroy the Jedi once & for all.” pic.twitter.com/ifrvTyhjEr

Star Trek is but one of the many sci-fi references Twitter users are making however – naturally Star Wars has been mentioned too.

Finally, some covered all bases.

Did somebody say Space Force? pic.twitter.com/ID4Z726lrb

From Matt Groening’s discontinued series Futurama, some thought Zapp Brannigan might be looking for a job.

This is all I see when I read about #spaceforce pic.twitter.com/unSXPGuS0w

The new space force looks incredible. pic.twitter.com/UdQKPp0DrU

Trump's Space Force dream team pic.twitter.com/OZCUrnuio9 — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) June 18, 2018

Oh, and some made photos of kittens in space, obviously.

Space Force, reporting for duty. pic.twitter.com/rvEZWpeX6X — Simon Abrams (@simonsaybrams) June 18, 2018

Twitter, doing what it does best.