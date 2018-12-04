Donald Trump called himself Tariff Man and Twitter had a field day
‘Tariff man, tariff man, does whatever a tariff man does…’
Not much that Donald Trump says slips past the scrutiny of online critics, so when he described himself as a “Tariff Man” it was only a matter of time before the memes followed.
The American president was making the point he would happily revert to tariffs if no trade deal could be reached with China.
....I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018
But by capitalising the phrase Tariff Man, he put many Twitter users in mind of some sort of underpowered superhero or film character.
tariff man— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) December 4, 2018
tariff man
does whatever a tariff man does
I’m sorry Stan Lee didn’t live long enough to create Tariff Man— Evan Smith (@evanasmith) December 4, 2018
Tariff Man would be the world’s least successful superhero, with a long record of carnage and stupidity behind him https://t.co/nX1qFKJMpw— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 4, 2018
Scraping the bottom of the comics bin, Disney to bring Tariff Man and Crime Son to their new streaming service. https://t.co/Gvsvzvznat— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) December 4, 2018
Scott Free becomes Tariff Man when signaled at night— Sam Stein (@samstein) December 4, 2018
Others spotted some classic song references in there.
🎶🎶who can take an economy,— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 4, 2018
Mess it up real good,
Soak it up with corruption,
The tariff man can. 🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/QsfapqGXMR
“Tariff Man” ??— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) December 4, 2018
Reminds me more of The Beatles’ “Nowhere Man”:
He’s as blind as he can be //
Just sees what he wants to see. https://t.co/cLfkxwd0aB
Oh, do you know the tariff man,— Margo 🏴 (@MargoJMilne) December 4, 2018
The tariff man, the tariff man,
Oh, do you know the tariff man,
That lives on Drury Lane?
'cuz I'm a tariff man...TARIFF MAAAAAAAN... pic.twitter.com/ykKULlhm3A— Javier E. David (@TeflonGeek) December 4, 2018
Others took the opportunity to revisit meme glories of days gone by.
Ladies, if he— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 4, 2018
- Talks about himself constantly
- Wanders away in the middle of conversations
- Obsesses about trade but doesn't seem to understand it at all
- Makes a fool of himself at the G-20
He's not your man. He's Tariff Man.
⠀ 🤠— David Mack (@davidmackau) December 4, 2018
💲💲💲
💲 💲 💲
👇 💲💲 👇
💲 💲
💲 💲
👢 👢
howdy. i'm the Tariff Man https://t.co/dfnMvvX1w6
And of course to some, it was only fitting that Trump should have his own nickname having dished out one or two to other people.
Little Tariff Man. https://t.co/mMp4hnk1ri— DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) December 4, 2018
Tariff Man – coming to a screen, or possibly a trade negotiation, near you.
Press Association