Donald Trump accused of forgetting words to God Bless America

Donald Trump has faced accusations of forgetting the words to God Bless America at a White House event.

Donald Trump has faced accusations of forgetting the words to God Bless America at a White House event.

The president belted out the opening line at the event on Tuesday along with the United States Army Chorus who were performing behind him.

For the remainder of Irving Berlin’s classic patriotic ditty though, Mr Trump seemed a little less certain – apparently staying quiet for sections, and chipping in with words here and there. The rendition came at an event organised at short notice because of the cancellation of Super Bowl winners the Philadelphia Eagles’ scheduled visit to the White House.

With few players reportedly prepared to attend, the White House shelved the event and instead arranged “a celebration of the American flag with Eagles fans and performances by the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus”. But when it came to God Bless America, Mr Trump’s own performance appeared less than full throated.

pic.twitter.com/iUV4FNbVI9 — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 5, 2018 trump sings "god bless america" the way the rest of us sing "despacito" https://t.co/4Jdj95YySM — Sal Gentile (@salgentile) June 5, 2018 Headlines form the American media were damning in their interpretation of the event. “Donald Trump botches singing of ‘God Bless America’,” the New York Post wrote, while a USA Today headline read: “‘God Bless America’ fail: Trump appears not to know the lyrics.”

Given the row over NFL players kneeling, some on Twitter accused Trump of double standards. trump: they MUST stand during national anthem



also trump: god bless america, land that i love ..................................from the light that was high up above............mountains..........pear seed........ocean white glove.....god bless america — neatdude.com (@chrismelberger) June 5, 2018 Maybe Colin Kaepernick can visit the White House to teach Donald Trump all 28 words to “God Bless America”. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 5, 2018 Others felt Trump was being misrepresented and he hadn’t forgotten the lyrics at all.

The media is so desperate to have something on President Trump they are trying to claim he doesn't know the words to God Bless America.



How pathetic. News flash America doesn't believe you! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 5, 2018 For others, forgetting the words put him in the company of plenty of other Americans.

Trump not knowing the words to God Bless America is the most American thing he’s ever done. — Dan LaMorte (@DanLaMorte) June 5, 2018 For future reference, should you ever need to know them, here are the lyrics to God Bless America:

God bless America

Land that I love

Stand beside her

And guide her

Through the night with the light from above From the mountains

To the prairies

To the oceans

White with foam

God bless America

My home sweet home

God bless America

My home sweet home

Press Association