News And Finally

Tuesday 21 August 2018

Dolly Parton has resurrected the distracted boyfriend meme and won the internet

One for all Jolene fans to enjoy.

Dolly Parton (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton (Yui Mok/PA)

By Press Association Reporters

Just when you thought the distracted boyfriend meme was finally laid to rest, it has once again risen from the ashes thanks to Dolly Parton.

The 72-year-old country singer shared a new version of the meme on Twitter which references her classic song Jolene.

It is not clear who created the meme, but Dolly’s tweet racked up more than 200,000 likes within a matter of hours.

And if that wasn’t enough, she then followed up with another great meme.

And fans are certainly here for it…

People are loving the fact that the veteran songwriter and philanthropist is soaking up the internet culture.

Not to mention the glorious reference to an evergreen classic.

Now is definitely a good time to exist on this planet.

Even bonafide meme haters will appreciate this genius work of art.

In fact, is there anyone else that can out-do the distracted boyfriend-Jolene meme combo?

Let’s take a moment to mark this day in our anniversary calendars.

Because it’s official, the queen of country music is also the queen of the internet.

Press Association

