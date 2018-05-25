News And Finally

Friday 25 May 2018

#DogsAtPollingStations is back and is just as adorable as ever

It’s the referendum over the eighth amendment in Ireland, which means people and animals alike are heading to the polls.

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Voting is under way in Ireland’s referendum on abortion, and thousands have made their way to the polls.

Irish people have started voting on whether to repeal a part of the country’s constitution, known as the eighth amendment, which effectively bans abortions.

The referendum is a historic move for the majority Catholic country, with campaigning on both sides for months.

Whichever way people are voting, however, one thing can be agreed, and that’s that a dog is always a welcome presence at a polling station.

Here are a few of the best pictures to make you smile this polling day.

1. This beautiful yawning dog waited for its owner outside.

2. Cooper had a toy for entertainment…

3. This doggo made it to the polls.

4. Monty’s on the lookout for friends.

5. This good girl voted today.

6. Honey kept her owners company.

7. This dog is enjoying the sunshine at the polling station.

Everyone could agree, no matter how you vote, democracy is best enjoyed with dogs.

