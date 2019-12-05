News And Finally

Friday 6 December 2019

Dog stranded at sea rescued by Coast Guard

The dog was swimming off the coast of Florida when it was found and rescued.

A dog saved by US Coast Guard (US Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach)
A dog saved by US Coast Guard (US Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach)

By Alistair Mason, PA

A dog stranded at sea as been rescued thanks to a quick thinking Coast Guard crew.

A crew in Florida was on a night patrol when they received a call about a dog apparently in distress while swimming off the coast near Fort Myers Beach.

Footage posted by the US Coast Guard shows the boat pulling up alongside the dog, while the crew gently lift him aboard.

“Come here pup,” one member of the crew is heard saying.

“Where are you going?”

Another adds: “You’re the person I’ve ever rescued.”

The dog was taken ashore and reunited with its family, according to the Coast Guard.

There was no word on how the dog ended up in the water in the first place.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News