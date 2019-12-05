Dog stranded at sea rescued by Coast Guard

A dog stranded at sea as been rescued thanks to a quick thinking Coast Guard crew.

A crew in Florida was on a night patrol when they received a call about a dog apparently in distress while swimming off the coast near Fort Myers Beach.

Footage posted by the US Coast Guard shows the boat pulling up alongside the dog, while the crew gently lift him aboard.

What could’ve been a ruff day for this pooch turned out to be quite the tail!



A crew from Station Ft. Myers Beach was out training when they received a call of a pup in distress. They pulled him out of the water and returned him to shore where he was reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/cmSwGUFt5L — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) December 5, 2019

“Come here pup,” one member of the crew is heard saying.

“Where are you going?”

Another adds: “You’re the person I’ve ever rescued.”

The dog was taken ashore and reunited with its family, according to the Coast Guard.

There was no word on how the dog ended up in the water in the first place.

PA Media