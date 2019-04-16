Dog rescued while swimming 135 miles off Thailand

A dog found swimming more than 135 miles from shore by workers on an oil rig crew in the Gulf of Thailand has been returned safely to land.

A worker on the rig belonging to Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Vitisak Payalaw, said on his Facebook page that the dog was sighted last Friday swimming towards the platform.

He said they were lucky to spot it because if there had been waves it probably would not have been visible.

The dog made it to the platform, clinging to the support structure below deck without barking or whimpering, Vitisak wrote.

The crew managed to rescue the dog by putting a rope around its neck and hauling it up. He said the crew speculated it might have fallen off a fishing trawler, and dubbed him Boon Rod, or Survivor.

The dog has been branded a ‘Survivor’ by the oil rig’s crew (Vitisak Payalaw via AP)

The dog was delivered by boat on Monday at the southern port of Songkhla and was declared in good shape after being delivered to the animal protection group Watchdog Thailand.

Vitisak said if the dog was unclaimed, he would like to take it to his home in northeast Thailand

Press Association