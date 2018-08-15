News And Finally

Wednesday 15 August 2018

Dog overlooked by 3,000 people seeks forever home

Blue has spent 300 days waiting for a new owner.

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A dog which has been overlooked by more than 3,000 potential owners is the subject of a national RSPCA appeal to find him a forever home.

Blue the lurcher was taken into the animal charity’s care in May 2017 when his owners could no longer care for him.

The four-year-old came close to a forever home in October of that year, but his new owners returned him the next month after struggling to handle his strong nature.

During his 300-day search for a happy ending, Blue has seen 49 of his fellow rescue dogs at Suffolk East and Ipswich RSPCA centre rehomed.

The centre has tried a variety of methods to find Blue a new owner, including making him the face of its Facebook page, advertising in local media and asking for help from other shelters, but to no avail.

“If you want a dog to go and sit and have a cuddle with, all the staff here go and sit with Blue. He is a real favourite for all of us – we absolutely adore him and just want to see him settle into a long-term home,” said centre manager Zoe Barrett.

The RSPCA said Blue needs a home with no other pets, and preferably his new owners would have experience with lurchers.

Press Association

