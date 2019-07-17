A dog who was found buried alive in sand is healing well after being rescued from her grisly predicament.

Dog on the mend after beind found buried alive, swollen and sunburned

Leialoha, which means “beloved child”, was found by a staff member from Paws of Hawaii – swollen, covered in sores, sundburned and with 90% of her fur missing.

(PAWS of Hawaii)

“Someone had just buried her and they had a machete so who knows what was next,” staff wrote in a Facebook post.

In the post, Paws appealed for donations and for potential foster families to come forward.

And within a couple of days, they had raised enough money to cover her medical bills, as well as placing her in a new foster home.

(PAWS of Hawaii)

In an update over the weekend, her foster mum Amanda wrote: “Leialoha has come so far since Tuesday night. Initially, she would only leave her kennel to go to the bathroom. Last night, she came out, while we had friends over to see what was for dinner and has been liking being under the coffee table.

“She has a long way to go, but the worst is over.”

While she is “still a little hesitant and shy”, staff said she was making “consistent and just breathtaking” improvements.

🌼 Leialoha Update 🌼 Her first tail wag! Caught on camera 💛 Litte Leialoha is still a bit hesitant and shy, given all... Posted by PAWS of Hawaii on Monday, July 15, 2019

On Tuesday, Paws shared a video of Leialoha playing with her “foster sister” as she slowly started to become more confident in interacting with humans.

And it seems she may soon have a new permanent home as well.

🌟 Leialoha Update 🌟 What a little miracle pup! From baking in the sun and hot sands to kisses, loves and a full... Posted by PAWS of Hawaii on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Paws said: “She has received adoption inquiries from all around the world. What a blessing to see that so many people love and care for this precious girl.

“We are very happy to say she has a wonderful family from Hawai’i (Big Island) interested in giving her a forever home once she’s healing up.”

PA Media