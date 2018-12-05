News And Finally

Wednesday 5 December 2018

Dog makes incredible save in Argentinian league game

Presenting the canine Courtouis, the doggy Donnarumma, the Pickford of puppers.

Nothing cheers people up quite like seeing a dog on the pitch – but there’s double the joy when the animal turns out to be pretty good at football.

That’s what happened in a match between Juventud Unida de Gualeguaychu and Defensores de Belgrano de Villa Ramallo in a match in Argentina.

¡Los salvó el perro! Irrumpió en pleno partido y evitó un gol en Juventud Unida - Defensores de Villa Ramallo 😂😂😂

A passing mutt made its way on to the pitch and made an already comical passage of play in the third division game even funnier.

The Defensores goalkeeper attempted a clearance, only to see the ball rebound off an opposition forward and head towards the goal.

Luckily for him there was a covering defender on the line to clear the ball and spare his blushes – even if that covering defender was a canine one.

It didn’t matter too much, coming as it did with the home side already 3-0 up.

But it could just be the positive publicity Argentinian football needed after the violence at the Copa Libertadores final.

