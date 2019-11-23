A dog who got locked inside his owner’s car stuck it in reverse and rode in circles for an hour.

Dog locks owner out of car and rides in reverse circles for an hour

Police in Port St Lucie, Florida, said the owner stepped out of the car after making a wrong turn on to Edith Court.

Max, a black labrador, then accidentally put the car in reverse, causing it to circle the cul-de-sac for an hour, hitting a postbox and taking out a rubbish bin.

The owner handed police an extra car fob, but it did not work due to a dead battery, so officers opened the car by entering a code on a keypad on the driver’s side door.

Neighbour Anne Sabol said Max was in high spirits after being rescued, adding he “jumped out of the car, wagging his tail”.

Port St Lucie Police said: “No injuries were reported, and the car sustained minor damage. Max was fine, healthy and happy!”

PA Media