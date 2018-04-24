Dog helps her scared sister through the door every day and it’s adorable

Blogger Wesley Snyder revealed on Twitter that his little beagle pup is frightened of walking past the pantry door.

The scared beagle is seen sniffing and barking at the door, while her calm sister helps to guide her through every morning, demonstrating how it’s done.

One of my dogs refuses to walk past our pantry door. So her sister tries to show her how to do it. Every single morning. pic.twitter.com/dY3SMRhayW — Wesley Snyder (@365DaysOfDisney) April 23, 2018

Snyder then posted another video a day later, saying the pup was stuck at the door again, and that this happens “all the time”.