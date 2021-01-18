Dog and goat serving as mayor raise money for a playground in US

In 2018, Fair Haven residents elected Lincoln the goat as its honorary mayor (Lisa Rathke/AP)

A goat and a dog who were each elected mayor have helped raise money to renovate a community playground in Vermont, US.

The oddball idea of pet mayor elections to raise money to rehabilitate the playground and to help get local children civically involved came from a local town manager.

In 2018, Fair Haven residents elected Lincoln the goat as its honorary mayor.

Lincoln helped raise about 10,000 US dollars (£7,380) while the current mayor, Murfee, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, has raised 20,000 (£14,770) dollars, town manager Joe Gunter told the Rutland Herald.

The town chipped in another 20,000 dollars.

Murfee’s owner, Linda Barker, said that when she was talked into having Murfee get involved in politics, she thought it would be easy to raise money through T-shirts. Then the pandemic struck.

So she shifted to masks. She has made nearly 1,000 of them, and will be making another round of them for Valentine’s Day. She raised more than 5,000 dollars (£3,690) from the masks and a similar amount from basket raffles.

The town was also recently awarded a 50,000-dollar (£36,930) grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, she said.

Ironically, the honorary mayor is not welcome on the playground. Ms Barker said there’s a “no dogs allowed” sign.

“Murfee is going to take that up with the town,” Ms Barker said with a chuckle. “He’s going to contest that.”

