DofE participants use billboards to thank Philip for ‘making us feel limitless’

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) participants have hailed the scheme and thanked its founder on billboards across the UK.

Philip founded the charity in 1956 and millions of people have since taken part, with many coming forward in the past week since his death to highlight how the award has benefited them.

The billboard messages are going live from Friday in Birmingham, Manchester, London and Glasgow, among other locations, and include the words: “Thank You HRH The Duke of Edinburgh: You helped us feel limitless.”

They also feature the memories of participants such as Jack Bayley.

The 20-year-old gold award holder said: “I am so proud of getting the gold award.

“I was often described as your ‘average naughty kid’. Without the DofE, I wouldn’t have gained the skills and the confidence that I have today.

“I started to realise my potential and it pointed me to becoming a PE teacher, which I am training for today.”

Lily, 15, from Newham in London, said: “When I did DofE I saw that there was a whole world waiting to be discovered.

“DofE has shaped my life in so many ways, meeting loads of new people and trying different skills. You feel yourself slowly progressing, which is really important.

“DofE taught me to never hold back, always give it your all. You could succeed, you could fail, but that’s the best thing about life – there’s always a door for you, there’s always something that will guide you.”

The Earl of Wessex has described messages he has read about his father this week as “truly uplifting”.

He said: “He may have departed this world, but his spirit and ethos lives on through his award, through each and every life touched, transformed, inspired; then, now and in the future.

“Thank-you one and all for helping to create such an extraordinary tribute.”

