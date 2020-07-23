Doctor Who star joins Premier League players for children’s hospice fundraiser

Peter Capaldi has recorded a track to help the hospice (Ian West/PA)

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi and first team players from Tottenham Hotspur are helping a London children’s hospice hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic to launch a campaign to raise £500,000 by the end of the Premier League season.

Capaldi has recorded a track, to the tune of The Animals Went In Two By Two, to help Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice.

Footballers Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Hugo Lloris and Lucas Moura feature in the accompanying video alongside children and staff at the hospice.

Footballer Harry Kane features in the video (Adam Davy/PA)

Footballer Harry Kane features in the video (Adam Davy/PA)

The hospice, an official charity partner of Tottenham Hotspur, is aiming to raise £500,000 to recruit enough nurses and carers to meet the needs of children and families in north and central London.

The appeal launches on Friday and will complete on Sunday, the final day of the football season.

Capaldi said: “Noah’s Ark provides the most wonderful care for babies and children in great need.

“I hope with all my heart that this campaign raises the funds needed to support those relying on the charity.”

Hugo Lloris, Tottenham Hotspur club captain said: “Noah’s Ark is an incredible charity and I have seen firsthand the amazing work they do for seriously unwell babies and children.

Hugo Lloris said Noah's Ark was an 'incredible charity' (Steven Paston/PA)

Hugo Lloris said Noah's Ark was an 'incredible charity' (Steven Paston/PA)

“We’re proud to support them and to be part of this campaign at what is a very difficult time.

“We encourage anyone that is able to make a small donation to please do so – it will make a huge difference to so many families in our local community.”

Sophie Andrews, chief executive of Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice, said: “This unique and wonderful collaboration comes at the time when we’re facing major and unprecedented challenges.

“Many of London’s most unwell children rely on our services, so now we’re calling on the community to dig deep to help us through coronavirus and beyond.”

To donate see www.justgiving.com/campaign/keepnoahsarkafloat.

