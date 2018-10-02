News And Finally

Wednesday 3 October 2018

Doctor performs surgery on teddy at the request of a boy he operated on

Neurosurgeon Dr Daniel McNeely used stitches left over from the boy’s own operation.

People were quick to praise the doctor’s actions (AngelinaDimitrova/Getty)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

A surgeon has gone viral after following up the surgery he performed on a patient by operating on the boy’s teddy bear.

Dr Daniel McNeely, a neurosurgeon from Canada, was asked by eight-year-old Jackson McKie to fix his fluffy friend just as he was about to go under the knife himself.

He duly performed the unusual surgery after operating on the boy at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, repairing damage where the bear’s arm was coming away from its body.

He reportedly used stitches left over from the boy’s surgery and even put a neonatal facemask on the toy, named Little Baby, saying it was to help “preserve the teddy bear’s anonymity”.

Afterwards, he posted the images online in what was his first tweet – despite having joined Twitter four years ago – and people were quick to praise the doctor’s actions.

According to local press reports, both Jackson and Little Baby are recovering well.

