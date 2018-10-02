A surgeon has gone viral after following up the surgery he performed on a patient by operating on the boy’s teddy bear.

A surgeon has gone viral after following up the surgery he performed on a patient by operating on the boy’s teddy bear.

Doctor performs surgery on teddy at the request of a boy he operated on

Dr Daniel McNeely, a neurosurgeon from Canada, was asked by eight-year-old Jackson McKie to fix his fluffy friend just as he was about to go under the knife himself.

Patient asks if I can also fix teddy bear just before being put off to sleep... how could I say no? pic.twitter.com/WOKFc5zr91 — P. Daniel McNeely (@pdmcneely) September 30, 2018

He duly performed the unusual surgery after operating on the boy at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, repairing damage where the bear’s arm was coming away from its body.

He reportedly used stitches left over from the boy’s surgery and even put a neonatal facemask on the toy, named Little Baby, saying it was to help “preserve the teddy bear’s anonymity”.

Afterwards, he posted the images online in what was his first tweet – despite having joined Twitter four years ago – and people were quick to praise the doctor’s actions.

A perfect example of the great work that goes on at the @IWKHealthCentre, along with @DrCChambers and #itdoesnthavetohurt Twitter campaign. https://t.co/nh66wDO8cL — Steven Bradley (@srbradley33) October 2, 2018

This made my day :) love the mask ! — Ayoub Dakson (@AyoubDakson) September 30, 2018

Oh my God. You are a special man. Your patients are lucky to have you. — Irving Gold (@IrvingGold) October 1, 2018

Human pediatric neurosurgeon AND ursine pediatric orthopedic surgeon...impressive! — Karim Mukhida (@kmukhida) September 30, 2018

According to local press reports, both Jackson and Little Baby are recovering well.

Press Association