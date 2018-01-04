‘Do these chiefs not get hangovers?’: All the reaction to Irn-Bru’s recipe change

Independent.ie

The classic Scottish soft drink Irn-Bru is having its recipe changed and sugar content reduced by more than 50% – as its maker AG Barr grapples with a shift in consumer tastes and prepares for the implementation of a sugar tax in 2018.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/do-these-chiefs-not-get-hangovers-all-the-reaction-to-irnbrus-recipe-change-36459677.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36459669.ece/4a7c5/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_ac4d4eb1-cbb4-4212-9081-1750d97d6778_1