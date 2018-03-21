‘DO NOT CONGRATULATE’: Donald Trump becomes a meme after reportedly ignoring security advisers

The Washington Post first reported the US president was sent a briefing with “DO NOT CONGRATULATE” written on it, which the president either ignored or did not read.

A senior administration official later reiterated this story to the Associated Press.

Trump has faced tough criticism even from within his own party for congratulating the Russian leader, whom he spoke to over the phone – but, given his love of Twitter, perhaps it’s the meme born from this controversy that will capture his attention.