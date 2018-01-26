Do Mesut Ozil’s London-themed Instagram posts suggest he’s happy at Arsenal?

Midfield maestro Mesut Ozil has just six months left on his Gunners deal, and while Alexis Sanchez moved away earlier in the January window, there appears to be confidence that Ozil is more likely to stay than the Chilean.

That feeling might only grow stronger if you read much into Ozil’s social media profile. The London hashtags and theme have been strong recently, suggesting the 29-year-old German is happy where he is.

Ozil has also been out and about in London, taking the Tube to see the sights earlier this week.